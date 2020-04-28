Suspect arrested in Gulfport after shooting, brief chase

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One suspect is in custody after a brief police chase through Gulfport early Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect was taken into custody near the intersection of Florida Avenue and Jackson Street just before 1 p.m.
Police say the suspect fled from authorities after shooting a man in the leg at a house on 14th Avenue. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result.
The suspect’s name and what he’s charged with have yet been announced.
We will update this story as we learn more.
