Showers & storms possible tonight. Another round expected Wednesday.

Showers and storms will continue to move through South Mississippi late tonight into early Wednesday morning. We could see a few strong wind gusts within these storms. It will be mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Another round of showers and storms is expected on Wednesday between 6 AM and noon. This line of storms could also produce strong wind gusts and a little hail. We are under a Level Two risk for severe weather. Most of the rain will be gone late Wednesday afternoon. Some areas could end up with 1-2″ of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Dry conditions are expected on Thursday and Friday with highs near 80.
