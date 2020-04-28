Roads closed, NCBC opening delayed due to heavy smoke

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy smoke continues to be a problem for people after a large woods fire burned dangerously out of control over the last two days.
Gulfport Police has closed 28th Street from 59th Avenue to Klondyke Road due to the heavy smoke causing low visibility. Additionally, Canal Road remains closed.
Naval Construction Battalion Center said Tuesday that the base will not open until 9 a.m. due to the smoke.
According to NCBC, the west side of the base is urged to shelter in place or move to the east side of the base due to the thick smoke from the Canal Road fire. For clean air, move to the eastern side of the base. The chapel has been opened for refuge.
Officials on the Naval Construction Battalion Center base are asking people on base to stay put as thick smoke continues to be an issue in that area.
Multiple viewers have reached out to WLOX Tuesday morning, saying the smoke is surrounding their homes. The thick smoke is expected to lift or thin as the sun rises.
Base officials advise people turn off HVAC systems, stuff towels and blankets at the base of doors and windows to block smoke from entering your home.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control Monday night.
At one point, flames shot over 60 feet in the air, causing multiple businesses and homes to be evacuated and roads to be closed.
“This was about as dangerous a condition as you could ever want to see this was more fire than most of us have ever seen in a career,” said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.
Fire officials are continuing to monitor the fire for flare-ups that could come from shifting winds.
