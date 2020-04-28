Miss. Indian community raises funds for Mississippi Food Network during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Indian community in Mississippi joined together to raise over $22,500 for the Mississippi Food Network as part of their COVID-19 Relief Effort fundraiser in April.
The Mississippi Food Network is a local nonprofit food bank that provides food assistance to families in need through more than 430 member agencies throughout the state including churches and other nonprofit groups.
Those member agencies distribute the food through food pantries, shelters, senior citizen programs, day care centers and more. With unemployment throughout the state at a record high due to COVID-19, leaders in the Indian community saw an immediate need to support the Mississippi Food Network in their efforts to get food in the hands of those most impacted during this crisis.
The Indian community in Mississippi has a long-standing reputation for coming together and making prominent contributions in times of crisis and for capital campaign projects. Their 9-11 committee raised over $55,000 for a Red Cross banquet. The Indian community also raised over $100,000 following Hurricane Katrina and over $60,000 for the Mississippi Children’s Museum during its capital campaign.
Jerry “Babu” Patel, one of the COVID-19 Relief Effort organizers said, “We try to help as much as we can. Everything counts. We are in a time of need so we come together as Indians in Mississippi. To show our support, we give back to our state that has helped many of those in our community reach a long way from where we started.”
Jerry “Babu” Patel, Dr. Bharti Patel and Dr. Deepika Majithia spearheaded the COVID-19 Relief Effort fundraiser.
For more information regarding the donation, please contact Jerry “Babu” Patel at jerrypatel59@gmail.com or 601 209-2228.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.