Gulfport woman charged with firing into Hattiesburg apartment

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) - A 26-year-old Gulfport woman was arrested and charged Monday with shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Jamika Evans was arrested at the scene of a disturbance around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Bonhomie Apartments in the 1800 block of Country Club Road.
When officers arrived, they learned that Evans had shown up at an apartment looking for an ex-boyfriend. After a verbal altercation, a shot was fired at the apartment door.
No one was injured in the incident.
Evans was identified as the shooter, taken into custody and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
