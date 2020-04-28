Dr. Dobbs encourages Mississippians to delay non-urgent medical procedures

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - On Tuesday, state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs advised Mississippians to hold off on elective procedures because of an upward trend of COVID patients.
“If we look at some other trends that are somewhat concerning," Dr. Dobbs said. “We are seeing an increasing utilization of hospital capacity of patients with coronavirus. If we look at the number of hospital beds being occupied, we’re at an all-time high of 429.”
He said that more medical care has become available, but if the visit to the hospital or medical facility is something that can wait, then it should.
“If you have a medical issue that is not urgently needing attention, please delay it if possible,” Dr. Dobbs said. “If you do have an urgent medical condition, please seek care from your physician or provider.”
Some Coast hospitals are pushing for elective procedures now. Last Monday, Memorial Hospital went forward with these non-urgent procedures.
“We are very excited at Memorial to introduce and implement cases that we have previously postponed in preparation for the COVID-19 surge,” said Dr. Walter Surowiec, Memorial Hospital Chief of Staff. “Things can daily be we are in preparation of scheduling those surgical procedures.”
Dr. Surowiec later shed light on the executive order that was passed on April 24th, which allowed for non-urgent medical procedures to resume -- under the guidance of the Mississippi Department of Health. He said that Dr. Dobbs broke down the different types of surgeries into three tiers: tier one, two and three.
Tier three involves severe cases, while tier one is the least severe. Tier two is moderate. So, Dr. Dobbs wants state medical facilities to focus on tier two and tier three cases.
“The most important factor in this is the person’s presentation and exactly where they are in the disease process. Each physician has the ability to make that decision and claim something more urgent and move that to a different category, and that’s always been present in Memorial’s system.”
Dr. Conger at Memorial Hospital said they have one hospitalized COVID-19 patient, while Singing River Health System has 20 hospitalized COVID patients.
As for the state, Dr. Dobbs said that Mississippi is not at an all-time high with patients in the ICU, but Mississippi “is at a level that we haven’t seen in a week.” He said 162 hospital beds are occupied and 77 COVID patients are using ventilators.
“What does that mean? It’s hard to know for sure. It could well be that our peak has passed and we are seeing more cases-- that’s a plausible scenario. But it’s also plausible that we could have a continuing increase in cases and an increase in hospital utilization," Dobbs said.
He reminded Mississippians to continue practicing CDC guidelines because the virus is still lurking.
“This thing is not over. We need to continue to be careful,” Dobbs said.
