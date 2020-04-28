Coast marketing firm releases PSA that supports community in time of need

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Like many times before with Katrina, the BP oil spill and the 2019 freshwater intrusion, South Mississippi has stood together and strong in the face of adversity. This time is no different. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, communities across South Mississippi are standing together against the pandemic.
After seeing announcements in other cities, the Focus Group did their part to help unite not just Biloxi, but all of South Mississippi. The prevailing message in the video— that will also soon appear on billboards across the Gulf Coast— showcases the message: We will shine through this one, too.
The Focus Group CEO Allison Buchanan said that even though her team is working from home, the collective desire to rally the people on the Gulf Coast was undeniable.
“We started seeing some different pieces produced around the country. One in Detroit was one that we thought was really neat,” Buchanan said. “We said, ‘Let’s do one for our coast.’ We have all of this footage that we have shot over the years for commercials, PSAs, our own use, since we started. So, we were able to pull footage and create a script. We put the words to the music to the pictures and created something that we thought would be something inspirational to kind of uplift everybody,” said Buchanan.
In addition to the Public Service Announcement, Buchanan said that billboards across the Coast will spotlight the message “We will shine through this one, too. We always find our way." The billboards will feature four distinct lighthouses in South Mississippi: Waveland, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula.
