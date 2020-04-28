Breezy and warmer Tuesday. Wet Wednesday ahead.

A breezy wind off the Gulf today will warmer and eventually more humid air today. Expect afternoon highs to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s which will be about five to ten degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is expected in the morning with partly cloudy skies later today with hardly any rain. Becoming cloudier overnight tonight with mild temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Wednesday looks wetter as a rain system arrives. Showers will be likely with a chance for thunderstorms. The heaviest rains are expected mainly before noon. A strong thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out. Rain chances come to an end by Wednesday night. Expect a drier pattern Thursday into the weekend.