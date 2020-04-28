Biloxi’s Mayor takes cautious approach at reopening city’s economy

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With more than half of Biloxi’s City Council meeting on Tuesday devoted to reopening the city’s economy, it’s clear that pressure is being put on everyone to make a move.
None were more outspoken than Councilman George Lawrence.
“You cannot wait much longer to open up the city. You wait a week, you lose a month. Whenever you start, you’re gonna have little problems... you’ll have to adjust it. Waiting forever is not the answer,” Lawrence said.
But other members of the council urged the administration to take as many precautions as possible and open the city when it’s safe.
“I think a lot of this is about the testing cycles,” said Councilman Felix Gines. “The key to this is, just like the Mayor was talking about, testing people. Tests are not readily available for everyone and if you don’t have a symptom, they’re not gonna test you,” said Gines. “So I think it’s smart to get the city going smartly, do it the right way. Whatever day we decide should be in unison with the Governor,” Gines said during the meeting.
But Mayor Gilich said he’ll take the cautious approach.
“We’re trying to plan on what is gonna trigger when we’ll come back online or begin to come back online. President Trump’s plan on opening up America again indicated a 14-day downward trend. Again, I think for Harrison County, I think our numbers are in that situation. We maybe four or five more days of that downward trend," Gilich told WLOX.
During the council meeting, he elaborated on the downward trend he’s seeing in Harrison County.
“Looking back from the 13th [of April] and trying to average this 14-day period of a downward trajectory, looking at these numbers for Harrison County, at the end of the 17th of April, which was about three days into this 14-day period, the average new positives were 5.3. On April 20th, the average new cases per day was 4.0. On April 25th, it was 3.2 new positives per day, and today, that average went down to 3.2. So, I think we’ll have the numbers ready to present to the Governor and say hey we’re on the right trajectory, our health system is not overwhelmed, there’s no problems with beds or ventilators,” Gilich said to the Council.
Gilich outlined part of his phased approach to reopening.
"You just can’t instantly turn on business. So, we’re planning, and meeting sector by sector with hairdressers, the retail, the restaurants and figuring out how can we do this. One big part of getting back to business is contract tracing... to show the intersection of other people, where you got it from, people, places, and things. That’s a component that we’re trying to drop out of opening business again if that makes sense.”
But many Coast residents are itching to get back to normal.
“I’m in that same crowd,” Gilich explained. “I want to do things, I want to sit down and eat somewhere, I want to go to church. I want to do all the things that we sort of took for granted. But,” Gilich said, “this is the position we find ourselves in and we’re gonna work our way out of it. Hopefully, I still think, I’m an optimist, I think this is an opportunity for our coast. I think if we do it the right way, the rest of the country will see that, and they’ll wanna be down here. It’s a challenge and a data-driven kind of solution and that’s what we’re trying to work on,” Gilich told WLOX.
The mayor met with restaurant executives today. That’s the latest business sector he’s polled to review how the city can safely reopen their businesses, and when that might happen.
