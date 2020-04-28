Biloxi’s Mayor takes cautious approach at reopening city’s economy

“I’m in that same crowd,” Gilich explained. “I want to do things, I want to sit down and eat somewhere, I want to go to church. I want to do all the things that we sort of took for granted. But,” Gilich said, “this is the position we find ourselves in and we’re gonna work our way out of it. Hopefully, I still think, I’m an optimist, I think this is an opportunity for our coast. I think if we do it the right way, the rest of the country will see that, and they’ll wanna be down here. It’s a challenge and a data-driven kind of solution and that’s what we’re trying to work on,” Gilich told WLOX.