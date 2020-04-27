19-year-old killed in overnight shooting in St. Martin

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A 19-year-old is dead following a shooting early Monday in St. Martin.
The victim - who was identified as Marcello English by the coroner - was found lying in the road near the intersection of Amherst and Hamilton Drive, said Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in a release.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Authorities have not said whether or not a suspect has been identified in the shooting or if one is in custody.
This is the second shooting reported in St. Martin in the last week. Eight men were arrested last weekend in a gang-related shooting in St. Martin. It’s not clear if this shooting was related to the one last weekend.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.
