Gov. Reeves discusses COVID-19 as businesses reopen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves hosted his daily press briefing Monday as the state begins reopening businesses.
Monday, the governor’s shelter-in-place order expired and Reeves’ new safer-at-home order went into place. That order will run until 8 a.m. on May 11.
Retail stores can open, but have to reduce capacity by at least 50% to avoid crowds. Stores are also asked to provide hand sanitizer to customers. Healthcare facilities can continue performing elective medical and dental procedures and surgeries as allowed and approved by Mississippi State Department of Health.
Reeves and State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs stressed continuing social distancing even as restrictions are relaxed.
“COVID-19 is still out there and could rebound,” Dobbs said.
He pointed out that everyone should wear masks--something he hasn’t seen enough of.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.