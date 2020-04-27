Two injured, one in custody after shooting in George Co.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men are being treated for their injuries, while another man has been charged, after a shooting that occurred in the Benndale Community late Saturday evening.
According to the George County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at a property located on Jim Jam Road, with officers arriving at the scene at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
During the investigation, 20-year-old Jamar Vaean Jackson of Lucedale, Mississippi was identified by deputies as the suspect in the shooting. Jackson later turned himself in and was then arrested without incident.
Jackson was given a $25,000.00 commercial bond on each of the two counts of aggravated assault, following an initial court appearance. He is currently still in custody at the George County Regional Correctional Facility.
As the investigation continues, the George County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at 601-947-4811.
