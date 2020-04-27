‘Safer-at-Home’ means more businesses can finally open their doors

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Open for business, that’s the rally being sung by some South Mississippi small businesses.
The Safer-at-Home order issued by Governor Tate Reeves last Friday allowed most businesses in the state to reopen with certain health and safety mandates in place. Yet, some doors remained shuttered.
The parking lot at The Promenade in D’Iberville remains mostly vacant, the way it has sat for weeks on end. While some stores remain dark, others are finally trying to get back to some sort of business as usual.
“We’re super excited to be open again. We were going kind of stir crazy, so we’re taking the necessary precautions and picking up on the extra cleaning and sanitizing and just making people feel safe and welcome when they come in here," said Jenna Vancleef, the manager at SmallCakes Cupcakery and Creamery.
The shop, which is famous for gourmet cupcakes, has been closed for weeks. Seeing those faithful fans finally walk through the doors will make reopening that much better.
“We are missing y’all. We definitely have a couple of regulars that I love to see every week, we all do. They all know us by name, we know them by name, we know their orders by heart," said team member Alexis Trochjessett.
Yvonne Westbrook, co-owner of Belles and Beaus, is eager to get back to the level of business before the shutdown. But to get there, Westbrook knows that her customers have to feel safe.
“From the moment I walk through the door, I Lysol and disinfect everything. I’ve got all of my stuff in bags. I’ve got hand sanitizer and disinfectant all throughout the store, the bathrooms and back dressing rooms. I want to feel as safe as possible in my own store. So, I want to make sure my customers feel just as safe," Westbrook said.
Getting back in the swing of things will be great.
“It feels really good to be back in the store. We haven’t been in this store in over a month. We were forced to shut down because we’re non-essential. We’re doing a soft-opening and are still open on our regular days. Our hours have just changed from eleven to four to ten to six," Westbrook said.
The changes that Pepe’s Bosque owner, Lilian Perez-Gollott, made after she reopened her locally famous eatery, took her by complete surprise.
“I’ve been in the restaurant industry my whole entire life and I wasn’t ready for what went down. It’s a whole different business plan. It’s a whole different way of operating. You’re operating with a skeleton crew. Now, we’re starting to get steady and have everything figured out. Whatever it is that makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside, we’re here, we’re waiting. We try to serve you with a smile and make you leave happy. We’re here for your guys," said Perez-Gollott.
Opening the doors has given Perez-Gollott a sense of renewal.
“It’s great. You get to get out of your house. You get to feel a little bit normal. You have a purpose. But, it’s a whole new world out there. We had to learn really quickly that what we’ve been doing for 15 years was not gonna work,” said Perez-Gollott.
Her guests are the reason that she and her staff have come back.
“They feel like they have a sense of normalcy. It’s not just food, it’s comfort. It’s their favorite meal or celebrating a birthday or anniversary. It’s been really heartwarming. It’s been great to come to work. You forget how much you mean to people, so this has been an eye-opener,” Perez-Gollott told WLOX.
