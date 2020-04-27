Moss Point resident riding motorcycle killed in Jackson Co. vehicle collision

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point resident was killed on Sunday in a vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Cal Robertson, officials arrived on the scene located at the intersection of MS-63 and MS-614, where 64-year-old Terry Wayne Oswalt passed away.
Robertson said that Oswalt was riding on his motorcycle, and he was headed south on MS-63. James Arthur Delaughter of Vancleave was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he turned onto Wade Vancleave Road from MS-63, where both vehicles hit each other at the intersection.
Oswalt died on the scene, and Delaughter was taken to a local hospital.
