Moss Point resident riding motorcycle killed in Jackson Co. vehicle collision

By WLOX Staff | April 27, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 4:59 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point resident was killed on Sunday in a vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Cal Robertson, officials arrived on the scene located at the intersection of MS-63 and MS-614, where 64-year-old Terry Wayne Oswalt passed away.

Robertson said that Oswalt was riding on his motorcycle, and he was headed south on MS-63. James Arthur Delaughter of Vancleave was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he turned onto Wade Vancleave Road from MS-63, where both vehicles hit each other at the intersection.

Oswalt died on the scene, and Delaughter was taken to a local hospital.

