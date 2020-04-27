MDOC distributes masks, gloves and soap to inmates and correctional staff during COVID-19 crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections has distributed masks to all inmates and correctional staff to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation provided masks for inmates and staff. Inmates at Parchman are also using 5,000 masks donated by the REFORM Alliance.
Gloves and additional soap are also being made available, and hand sanitizer is also being placed in strategic locations throughout MDOC’s facilities, including dining halls.
“Our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of all within our system. Thanks to measures put in place at the very onset of the pandemic, such as suspending visitations and transfers, we have been fortunate that our numbers have not increased,” said Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor. “By increasing the availability of masks and gloves, along with our ramped up sanitation procedures and other healthcare strategies, we are working to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on inmates and staff and protect their health. We are doing all we can to prevent further transmission during this unprecedented time.”
As of Monday, four inmates have tested positive -- two at the Mississippi State Penitentiary and two at Winston-Choctaw County Regional Correctional Facility. Two more tests are pending -- one at Marshall County Correctional Facility and one at Delta Correctional Facility.
MDOC implemented new protocols at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, including:
- Suspending visitation, except for attorney visits, to limit exposure from people entering MDOC facilities.
- Screening employees daily when they report to work.
- Suspending inter-facility transfers, except in emergency cases.
- Posting signage throughout MDOC facilities and providing handouts to inmates listing the symptoms of COVID-19 and informing them of ways to protect themselves.
- Conducting extra cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, such as dining tables, light switches.
- Isolating any inmate tested or presenting symptoms of COVID-19.
- Quarantining any housing unit where sick or potentially sick individuals have had direct contact.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.