Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

MARANA, Ariz. (AP) — Hundreds of airliners idled by the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the travel industry and other circumstances crowd a southern Arizona airfield where workers are trying to make room for even more aircraft that may not fly again soon. The Arizona Daily Star reports that Pinal Airpark as of last week was providing storage space for approximately 270 aircraft, and manager Jim Petty said most of them were there because of the pandemic. About 250 miles away in northwestern Arizona, Kingman Municipal Airport officials hope to also attract some of the plane-storage business as airlines ground more aircraft and move others to longer-term storage locations. The Kingman Miner reports that the city-owned airport is preparing new lanes for aircraft storage.