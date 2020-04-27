Gautier to give residents free hand sanitizer this week

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier residents can get free hand sanitizer this week, courtesy of the city they live in.
The City of Gautier will hand out hand sanitizer to residents Thursday at the Singing River Mall property from 9 a.m. until noon, while supplies last.
Each vehicle will receive one 6-ounce container of hand sanitizer after showing proof of residency. Proofs of residency can include a valid driver’s license, utility bill, power bill, lease or mortgage papers, and other documents verifying you live at an address in Gautier.
Vehicles must enter the Singing River Mall property off Dolphin Drive to the north. Once entering the mall property, an arrow will direct traffic to make a right turn.
Vehicles will stop at the Gautier Police Command Vehicle. With the windows rolled up, the driver of the vehicle will hold up the proof of residency for the officer to verify.
Once verified, the vehicle will proceed to the hand sanitizer location, where the Gautier Fire Department will hand out one container of hand sanitizer per vehicle. The vehicle will then exit through the parking lot south of Belk.
“We would like to thank Merchants and Marine Bank and Family Frozen Foods for making this hand sanitizer giveaway possible,” City Manager Paula Yancey said. “We are happy to supply this much-needed resource to our residents during this public health emergency.”
As of Monday, there have been 6,094 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 229 people dying as a result of the virus. Jackson County has had 240 cases of the virus and six deaths, which is the fifth highest number of coronavirus cases in the state and the highest number in South Mississippi.
