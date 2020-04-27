Dry tonight. Breezy on Tuesday.

The humidity will stay low tonight, and we’ll have a slight breeze from the southeast. Lows by Tuesday morning will be in the 50s to low 60s. Another nice day is expected tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and highs near 80. It will be breezy again with southeast winds around 10-20 MPH, and the humidity in the afternoon will be relatively low. Burning is highly discouraged thanks to these conditions.
The humidity will slowly increase late Tuesdsay night into Wednesday morning. This will happen ahead of a cold front that will move through on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. There is a Level One or Marginal Risk for severe weather on Wednesday. A few storms could produce high wind gusts or hail. Highs will be near 80. Drier conditions will return by Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80s
