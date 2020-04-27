Dry and breezy Tuesday. Storms possible on Wednesdsay.

It’s going to be cool and calm tonight. Lows by Tuesday morning will be in the 50s to low 60s. Another nice day is expected tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and highs near 80. It will be breezy again with southeast winds around 10-20 MPH. Burning is highly discouraged.
The humidity will slowly increase late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will happen ahead of a cold front that will move through on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. There is a Level One or Marginal Risk for severe weather on Wednesday. A few storms could produce high wind gusts or hail. Highs will be near 80. Drier conditions will return by Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80s
