Dream to swim with dolphins comes true for 6-year-old battling DIPG

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -It was a dream come true for 6-year-old Hadley Schmidt. The brave little girl who’s battling cancer traveled all the way from Kansas to swim with dolphins in Gulfport.
Last year, Schmidt was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), which is a tumor on the brain stem-- the area right above the back of the neck that connects to the spine.
After surgeries, Hadley’s family asked her what she wanted to do most in the world.
“Without hesitation, she answered that she wanted to see the beach. We had to wait for her to heal and get better from the surgery. Then last week, we made the decision to come to the beach to make Hadley’s dream come true,” said Hadley’s aunt, Misty Schmidt.
Misty says her niece loves science and studies different animals, and lately, she’s been intrigued by dolphins. So not only did Hadley soak up the sun on the beach, but she also got a chance to swim with the most recent animal she’s been studying.
It was over at Institute for Marine Mammal Studies that Hadley and her family got to enjoy playing with dolphins, birds, and other animals.
“She’s so smart and she loves science. She’s always interested in science experiments, and she grew her own crystals. She came to my house and we grew crystals,” said Misty.
There is currently no cure for DIPG, but Hadley is taking a clinical trial medication based out of the University of Michigan, ONC201.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.