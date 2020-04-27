City of Moss Point files $20 million lawsuit for faulty water meter, billing system

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Moss Point filed a lawsuit seeking $20 million in damages against McNeil Rhoads, LLC, Chris McNeil, Mueller Systems, LLC, and Mueller Water Products Inc. for a faulty automated water meter and billing system.
In 2014, the city of Moss Point paid McNeil Rhoads around $8.5 million to install a new automated water meter and billing system. The lawsuit states that McNeil Rhoads made false promises to convince the city of Moss Point to approve the project and also pitched an “energy performance contract” to avoid an open public bidding process.
According to Mississippi law, an energy performance contract requires that the water system pays for itself, but the lawsuit states that McNeil Rhoads intentionally left out any performance guarantees or energy savings in the contract itself. The lawsuit also states that McNeil Rhoads used phony numbers to measure savings and revenue the city of Moss Point would receive.
“With the financial and technical failures of this project, we have no choice but to sue in order to make our city and our constituents whole again," said Moss Point Mayor Mario King. "The defendants are responsible. I hold the defendants responsible and accountable for this work.”
The lawsuit states that the water meters supplied by McNeil Rhoads were defective and installed incorrectly causing inaccurate measuring and billing for water usage. The lawsuit also states that the city of Moss Point had to spend additional money fixing the water meters and engage in inefficient water meter reading strategies which led to an inability to collect revenue from water use.
The city of Moss Point is demanding a trial by jury in the circuit court of Jackson County.
WLOX has not yet received a comment from McNeil Rhoads.
