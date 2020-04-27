The Bonnet Carre Spillway could close by the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Bonnet Carre Spillway should be closed by May 1, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Corps began the process of closing the remaining 50 bays today, Corps spokesperson Ricky Boyett said.
Over the weekend, the river fell blow the 17 foot flood stage at the Carrollton gauge in New Orleans.
The National Weather Service predicted the Mississippi River would continue falling, dipping below 16 feet by Saturday, May 7.
That forecast is predicated on rainfall in the Mississippi and Ohio River valleys.
The Corps operated the structure 33 miles upriver from New Orleans to prevent flooding, the third consecutive year the spillway has operated.
At its peak this month, 90 of the spillway’s 350 bays were open.
