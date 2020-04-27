Biloxi restaurants finding ways to survive coronavirus

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “It’s been rough.”
That’s how Martha Ebberman, owner of Burger Burger restaurant, described the last few weeks of the restaurant business.
It's a tough business in the best of times, and these aren't the best of times.
While the governor has relaxed some restrictions on retail businesses, the limits on restaurants will continue until at least May 11.
That means carry-out only.
“We’re doing as good as can be expected, everybody’s down,” Ebberman said on Monday as they started the sixth week of restricted service.
“We’ve got wonderful customers, really faithful, loyal people, that have come in for years, and we’re doing the best we can.”
They are coming up with COVID season specials and relying on dedicated customers to keep their doors open.
“We’re just offering our menu to the community and just hoping that they support us as much as we are trying to support them,” said Eric Sykes, office manager and event director at White Pillars restaurant.
“This is a time of need, I think on everybody’s part and just pull together, be strong and be safe,” he added.
Candace McNeese helped a co-worker pull a batch of crawfish out of the cooker at the popular Fillin’ Station.
During crawfish season, they would normally be packed on the weekends. Now, it is more like the winter season for them.
“We’re still doing pretty decent,” the bartender said. “We’re hanging in there, trying to stay strong, keeping our fingers crossed.”
Restaurants, like all businesses, are at the mercy of uncertain times and have to rely on the political leadership for guidance.
“That’s all we can do is listen to what the Governor has to say and the news he’s bringing down here and we’ll abide by that,” Ebberman said.
As bad as things are, Ebberman said, the infrastructure construction in Biloxi was worse for them when Porter Avenue and surrounding streets were torn up.
“Well, you know we survived the streets. That was two years and if we can survive that, we can survive anything,” she said.
Even though the business is way down, the operators are determined to stick it out.
“We can still do it, you know,” Sykes said. “It’s different from what we’re used to. The new norm I guess you want to say, but we’re doing it.”
