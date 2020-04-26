Structures threatened due to fire near Highway 49 and exit I-10; no injuries reported

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you are driving along Highway 49 near exit 1-10, you’ll probably be struck by the large smoke hovering alongside the highway.
Harrison County fire chief Pat Sullivan said seven units are working to contain a woods fire burning south of mile marker 30 and west of Canal Rd. Sullivan said this fire started a few days ago, and they were able to put it out; however, it started again this morning. The winds picking up and people burning things breathed new life into the flames.
No injuries have been reported, but Sullivan did say that some structures are threatened. Additionally, other fire departments are on standby.
“With the high winds and people being able to burn... it’s going to be an issue,” Sullivan said.
The details are limited at this time as this is a developing story.
