Residents reflect on what they miss most during coronavirus pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While most public facilities are closed, people around the country have been spending a lot of time indoors and look for any opportunity to spend time outside.
“I have been staying at home with my mom," beachgoer Morgan Moak said. "She’s a teacher, so she’s been home with me cleaning, painting, ripping carpet up, and everything she tells me to do.”
“Just coming to get some sun, and enjoy this nice breeze," said Ocean Springs resident Sean Nicholas. "We’ve been doing a lot of it lately just to get out of the apartment.”
Even with good weather and beach access in Harrison County, people still miss some of the events and activities that aren’t possible right now.
“Some of the restaurants, the movies, stuff like that,” Nicholas said.
“I miss school," Moak said. "I never thought I would say that, but I do miss school and I miss hanging out with my friends.”
For some, it’s the little things they miss most and look forward to doing again once a sense of normalcy returns.
“Honestly, I’m probably going to just sit in a restaurant and eat with my friends," Moak said. "We used to do that all the time but we can’t do that anymore.”
For others, they can’t wait to reunite with those who they can only see from afar but keep so close in their heart.
“My mom just recently got over the virus. She’s 72 and she got through it," Nicholas said.
As the new safer-at-home order begins Monday and businesses begin to open, the restriction on social gatherings of 10 or more people remains in effect.
