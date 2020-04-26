Nick Jonas crashes Zoom meeting of USM’s Chi Omega sorority

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - University of Southern Mississippi student and Chi Omega sorority member Morgan Macaw entered an Instagram contest the Jonas Brothers were offering last Friday night as a promotion for their new concert movie on Amazon Prime.
“I was like asking everyone I know to text the number,” she said. “I asked my entire family, everyone in our group chat. I was like, ‘Come on, y’all! Just try!’ And no one really expected it, but it happened.”
She and her sorority sisters got a surprise of a lifetime when Nick Jonas crashed their Zoom meeting.
Sorority sister Brooke Mitchell never dreamed they’d get picked.
“His profile came up but the profile pic was a pic of his movie, and we were like, ‘Is this real? Is this fake? Is this a fake account? Is someone messing with us?’ ” she said. “His video and mic were turned off. So, we were all talking at the same time. Then, all of a sudden, he joins and was like ‘Hey, guys!’ And we were like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Is that really him?’ So, he started talking more and more and we were like, ‘Oh, my gosh! It really is him.’ ”
Another sorority sister, Baylor Busby, was floored.
“We all went ‘AHHH!’ In the video, you can hear us all screaming like the girliest screams you’ve ever heard," she said.
The Jonas Brothers’ new concert film is called “Happiness Continues.” Nick said becoming a Zoom crasher for a little bit was part of the band’s plan to spread even more happiness.
“You know we wanted to do something that would bring some smiles to people’s faces during these crazy times,” he told the group. “So, when you watch it, I hope you really enjoy it and watching it together over Zoom.”
He even took the time to throw up the Chi O symbol.
“Go, Chi O, Southern Miss!” he said to the group.
While the USM students were all smiles at the moment, Macaw, a freshman, said being away from her friends since their campus closed last month has been emotionally tough.
“My first semester was kind of hard,” she said. “I was very far away from home and I didn’t know anyone at all. This semester, I was finally finding my place and friends and in my sorority. So, to leave that so abruptly because I don’t live close to anyone who goes to Southern Miss, it was really hard going from talking and seeing everyone every day to none.”
Busby, also a freshman, said she’s trying to think about the future to help get through these lonely weeks.
“I’m just so excited to go back in August and see everyone,” she said. “It will be such a great homecoming and see everyone again. That’s what’s pulling me through.”
All three Golden Eagle students said their seven-minute conversation with Nick is one they’ll never forget.
“I haven’t seen anything like what the Jonas Brothers did,” Busby said. “Crashing Zoom was the best.”
“Yeah. I thought it was cool how they just wanted to spread happiness," Macaw added. "You know, that’s their big thing is happiness begins, happiness continues. That’s their thing is to spread happiness, and they definitely did.”
