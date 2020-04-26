Moss Point restaurant cooking up hot dishes to give back to SRHS medical staff and first responders

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Owners of Lakeview Catfish House in Moss Point, Nina and Hallie Brown, decided it was time to give back to those risking their lives to protect the community.
On Sunday morning, Nina along with some of her employees at the restaurant began whipping up classic southern favorites like fried catfish, chicken tenders, coleslaw, and baked beans for Singing River Health System employees. They fried the meat onsite, so it was hot and fresh for the hard-working medical staff.
In total, they provided over 100 meals, but this wasn’t the only time this week that they shared their food with COVID-19 heroes.
Last Thursday, they also made a pit stop at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office where law enforcement also received a delicious, hot meal. Jackson County Sheriff and others were grateful for this act of service.
“During this time of uncertainty, so many people have shown great acts of kindness,” said Jackson County Sheriff, Mike Ezell. “Most recently, Hallie Brown donated lunch for the sheriff’s office. It’s people like Hallie of Lakeview that, even though closed because of the COVID-19 virus, show us all the true meaning of sharing during hardships. This act of kindness makes me proud to be living in the great state of Mississippi.”
In gratitude for what the first responders and hospital staff are doing for the Coast, Nina Brown and her husband felt it was only right to pay it forward.
“We just wanted to show our appreciation to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for all the support they have shown us at Lakeview. After we did that we decided to show our appreciation to the staff at Singing River Hospital. We know their jobs are super stressful during this pandemic. It was our way to say thank you for all they are doing to help the community,” Nina Brown said.
She also noted that she and her husband took back ownership of their restaurant at the beginning of the month, so they also wanted to let people in the community know that they are open for business even in this difficult time.
Lakeview Catfish House is open for take-out and drive-thru orders from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
