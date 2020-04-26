Drivers take to downtown Oceans Springs for sunset golf cart cruise

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As the sun began to set Sunday, people in Ocean Springs loaded up their golf carts and took to the streets for a cruise through downtown.
“Oh, it’s wonderful, and it’s a nice relief," said Erin Valencia. "I think everybody is really itching to get a little bit of normalcy and get back to their regular lives and to be able to just kind of enjoy and get out of the house. So, it’s been really nice.”
Valencia is the owner of Downtown Cart Rentals and supplied rentals for families without a cart.
“Golf carting is a great activity," Valencia said. "It’s open-air, you know, you can maintain a distance and you can still hang out with your friends but keep a very safe distance.”
Downtown Cart Rentals is taking extra steps to make sure people are comfortable and, most importantly, safe.
“We make it a point to clean and sanitize all of our carts as they come in and before they go out," said Valencia. "When you do book online or over the phone, if your cart’s reserved in advance, we have it pulled to the front. Cleaned, sanitized, ready to go. Just to try and prevent or limit that contact.”
Downtown Cart Rentals in Ocean Springs is planning golf cart scavenger hunts, parades, and more sunset cruises.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.