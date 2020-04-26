Coronavirus pandemic causes financial worries for churches

LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - It has been weeks since churches have held in-person services.
Houses of worship have had to resort to virtual services to reach their congregations, but because of that, some churches are experiencing some financial troubles.
This is the new normal for Josh Cougle.
The First Baptist Church of Lyman pastor is used to preaching to full crowds on Sundays, but for the past month and a half, he's been preaching to empty pews.
He records his sermons and then streams them on Facebook and YouTube each Sunday morning.
By opening the virtual doors of his church, he's still able to reach his congregation.
As the physical church continues to sit empty during this pandemic, he has some worry about how it could impact the church’s finances.
“I think it’s more a worry that we’re going to be facing huge unemployment, money is just going to be scarce everywhere, and the church is going to have struggle along with all the people in the church,” Cougle said.
For some churches across the country, that's already proving to be the case.
As the pews stay empty, so do the collection plates.
A recent poll found that 65% of churches have seen their giving go down since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.
Cougle said fortunately his church has been faithful in giving online and by mail.
“I just trust that God’s people who give not in response to a service the church provides but because God is a giver, are going to keep giving because they’re giving, and again, that’s what we’ve been seeing in our church," he said.
Cougle said he does recognize that a lot of people are financially struggling themselves.
He encourages them to still give in ways that don't involve your wallet.
“You can be praying for somebody all week long, and you can do that all week long with your door closed," Cougle said. “You can also call somebody on the phone and check on them and love on them. You can also give to a food pantry.”
Cougle said though his church will continue to watch its bottom line, he’s confident in one thing:
“Even if the church closes up its doors tomorrow, God is still going to be on the throne," he said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.