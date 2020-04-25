Beautiful weather for Sunday.

It’s going to be gorgeous today! We’ll warm up near 80 today with plenty of sunshine. The humidity will stay low, and we’ll have a nice breeze from the northwest. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the low to mid 50s.
Monday will be just as nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll have more sunshine.
Most of Tuesday looks dry with highs near 80. Another cold front may bring more showers and storms by Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
