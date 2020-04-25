USM alum feeds free BBQ lunch to Southern Miss employees

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some deserving University of Southern Mississippi employees were treated to a free lunch Friday, provided by a USM alum who runs a Jackson-area barbecue catering business.
Workers in USM’s Physical Plant and officers in the USM Police Department got lunches of pulled pork and potato salad, courtesy of Jonesy BBQ out of Ridgeland.
Owner Jeff Jones said he wanted to do something special for essential USM employees who continue to work during the coronavirus pandemic.
The meals were served by Southern Miss administrators, including USM President Rodney Bennett.
Jones earned a degree in sports medicine from Southern Miss in 1999. He also participates in various barbecue competitions.
