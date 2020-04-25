Pass Chrstian sisters give away home-cooked meals

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Spreading love is what the Dedeaux twins are all about. On Saturday, Marion and Madeline treated people to a free home-cooked meal with the help of their family.
“I’m a chef; I love cooking. So usually I’m doing all the cooking, but today we have some help," said Madeline Dedeaux Smith. "So, that’s a blessing”
The family put together quite the menu with crawfish, hamburgers, hot dogs and jambalaya.
Simply pull up in your car, and immediately you become a part of the Dedeaux family.
“I love helping people. I’m a cry baby, and so I’m always crying. If I see somebody crying, watching TV, I’m crying," Madeline said. "So for me to do this for the public, for the people, because to me we are all one big family. We are all one love so giving is my passion and it brings joy to me.”
While on Saturday the sisters were focused on feeding families, they look to help people all year long, only asking for one thing in return.
“If there is something that we can do to make a family happy, to make a person smile, we are there," said Marion Hamilton. "We don’t want nothing in return but a smile.”
The Dedeaux sisters are looking to host another meal giveaway in the upcoming weeks along with a clothes drive.
