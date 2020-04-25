Nice weather this weekend

A front may bring an isolated shower or two today, but most of us will be dry. We’ll see more sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. It will be a little breezy with west and northwest winds at 10-20 MPH.
A weak disturbance may also bring isolated showers late tonight into Sunday morning. However, very little rain is expected. We’ll cool down near 60 by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon looks gorgeous with highs near 80. We’ll warm up into the upper 70s on Monday with more sunshine.
Most of Tuesday looks dry with highs near 80. Another cold front may bring more showers and storms by Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
