Moss Point to keep current curfew restrictions in place

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -Moss Point mayor Mario King said Friday that the city has no plans to lift restrictions and will keep the current shelter-in-place order and curfew in effect.
The curfew, which remains from 11 p.m. through 6 a.m., puts an emphasis on the safety of the citizens of Moss Point, and Mayor King said he encourages people to stay home and put the safety of themselves and others first, something that some residents believe is the right thing to do.
“I feel like he did make a great decision based on the protection of other people from Moss Point,” said Angela, a Moss Point resident. “We have to be selfless, not selfish, and put others ahead of ourselves.”
As of April 24, Jackson County has the highest number of coronavirus cases on the Coast and the fourth-highest in the state. In total, the county has reported 237 COVID-19 cases and six deaths.
On Monday, the Jackson County Tax Collector and Tax Assessor Offices will open in both Ocean Springs and Pascagoula; however, the county did not mention this for Moss Point. Additionally, beaches in Jackson County will also reopen on Monday. Social distancing should be practiced as well as good hygiene.
