Loved ones parade around Ocean Springs senior living facility to bring joy to residents

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There was no shortage of air hugs and kisses at one Ocean Springs senior living center.
The Gardens organized a special parade for their residents on Saturday to brighten their day. Dozens of cars lined up around The Gardens Senior Living Center on Saturday, blowing their horns and waving signs of love and encouragement.
“This is what community is all about is gathering together and doing things for each other, to uplift each other in times like this,” said Christopher Thompson.
Visitation has been restricted since mid-March, and it has been tough on the residents. So, the Gardens staff organized the parade as a creative way to allow their residents to see their loved ones from a safe distance.
“They’ve been in this building for so long, and you take away their socialization and they get sad and depressed. And this just made their day, and it made ours— just watching their faces," said Rebecca McGallagher, health service director for The Gardens.
The turnout was far more than the staff imagined.
“It means so much to us, and I know it means more for the residents. So we’re very grateful for it," said Carol Fletcher, who came to see her 95-year-old mother.
Tina Cuevas came to see her grandmother.
“I hope it lightened her heart cause I know that being here, she kind of feels like she’s alone. So, for them to give this opportunity to do this for her, to let her know that we’ll always be here for her," she said.
The residents couldn’t hide their excitement.
“It just meant so much to all of us. All of the families have loved ones here, and we miss them, and they miss us. So it was great, it was a great parade, we enjoyed it," said Janiece Scott.
“It’s been a pleasure to be out here, and see everybody and know all these people have driven by. I, for one, have thoroughly enjoyed it," said Mary Mitchell.
The parade created memories that these residents can hold on to until they can physically reunite with their families.
“We still miss them, and we just pray that we’ll soon get to see them again," said Roy King.
The Gardens said they’ve also set up ways for residents to Facetime their family members.
