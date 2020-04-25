Feel Good Friday: Finding ways to celebrate love

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - While we’re all trying to keep our distance, it’s still important to show one another how much we mean to the other. A young couple did just that when they found a creative way to tie the knot this week.
“When you love someone and you know that you want to marry them, you will make a way. Sure, we didn’t want to do it like that and only have five people there, buts it’s the little things that matter,” said newlywed Darien DeMartini.
The couple decided they still wanted to share the moment with friends and family, so they zoomed the magical moment.
“It felt like they were there. We had people calling us, checking in on us. It was awesome,” said Thomas DeMartini.
The couple almost didn’t do the zoom call, but on the day of the wedding, dozens reached our asking to take part in the event. In the end, over 40 people tuned in to celebrate the DeMartini’s big day, bringing a smile to the bride’s face.
“Everyone was commenting, ‘So happy for you. You look gorgeous!’ It was so nice,” said Darien.
When asked what it was like to experience that moment and to find a way to share it with their loved ones, Thomas said, “We’re very blessed to have great family support and friends that just love us to death as much as we love them, and it fills your heart honestly. We feel very loved and blessed truly.”
The young couple plan to host a ceremony of some kind, once all this chaos is behind us. In the meantime, they encourage everyone to find a way to celebrate love.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.