Close quarters in downtown Ocean Springs make social distancing difficult

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Government Street in Ocean Springs is crammed with businesses, one right after the other within a step’s distance apart.
It’s great for bringing in foot traffic, and in a normal world, this is the perfect scenario for economic growth. However, now it can quickly become a perfect storm for COVID-19.
“You can be standing, waiting for your drink and there’s 10 people behind you,” said Karen Horn, owner of Love Shack. “And, I’m sorry, but they’re not social distancing, and you can’t make them social distance. They’re not children.”
Horn admitted this strip of Government Street can get crowded quickly.
In fact, reports of large gatherings along the main commercial corridor last weekend pushed Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson to plea for adherence to the rules.
“Sometimes it’s hard to tell people, ‘OK, you’ve got to take your food and your drink and go,’ ” Horn added.
Brandi Stricker of Ocean Springs treated her daughter and friends to a prom photo shoot downtown, although not the same as going to the prom itself.
“Not at all the same,” she said. “It’s a beautiful day, that’s for sure. We’re just trying to get out. Of course, be safe too, keep our distance from people, but still enjoy the day and the beautiful downtown of Ocean Springs.”
She knows well how tight the space is.
“All of our businesses are very close together here. People are just kind of congregating,” she said. "There are cars in the street, so you can’t walk in the street, and the sidewalks have lots of people on them.”
Resident David Register said he’s just now getting out beyond going to work.
“I feel more comfortable. I wouldn’t say confident quite yet. That’s a strong word. More comfortable being out, seeing people,” he said. “But still keeping a distance.”
His answer to enjoy downtown and stay safe is simple.
“If I see a crowd, I try to walk the other way, or go around them," he said.
Coast resident Christina Taylor agreed.
“It’s not hard to do,” she said. “Just use your brain and know your surroundings, you know? I think it’s manageable.”
