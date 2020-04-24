Help scientists with research on insects from home with #BugsOutsideYourDoor

“I felt like this would be a good research opportunity while most of us are stuck at home, so that we’re still doing our science and collecting data, even though we’re not able to physically get out to do research,” said Dr. Yee. “There has been a lot of press about declining insect populations, and one of the issues we face is not enough data to discern what’s declining and what’s not. So, we need to continue to be active in our research with that goal in mind.”