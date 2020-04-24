Video games get big boost from social distancing orders

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The COVID- 19 crisis has been disastrous for some industries, but activities you can do while staying at home are booming.
The sounds of video games are filling homes across South Mississippi. AT&T released a number of trends they’ve seen since the beginning of COVID-19, with participation in gaming seeing an increase each week, up as much as 54%.
“I have been playing a lot more video games especially since I can’t go to work. Gives me a bunch of time to work on school and then after school, I turn on my system and start playing the games," said Maxwell Higginbotham.
He wasn’t shocked to hear of the increase in participation.
“A lot of my friends have been playing and have been asking me to play with them as well, and usually, I don’t see them online playing games," he said.
Jonathan Channell also enjoys video games, but he takes the experience a step further.
“I think if you have friends you play with normally it is one thing. You can connect with them, especially when you’re stuck at home. I mean it’s nice to talk to them, but if you stream, it adds another level to that. That you might not initially have. You can connect with people you don’t know and you can bring them into your home so to speak," Channell said.
Streaming via Twitch and Facebook under the gamer tag Butt Cactus, people will tune in to watch him play an array of video games.
It’s a passion that Channell not only enjoys but highly recommends.
“If you’re bored, man, this is a good outlet for you to be creative and for you to kind of maybe interact with other people. Build some relationships and have fun at the same time," he said.
Another field of technology seeing an increase is usage is video conferencing. Apps like FaceTime and Zoom have more people than ever meeting online to conduct business or just catch up with friends.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.