Some retail stores can open under new executive order; Hair salons, gyms to stay closed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is moving toward reopening its economy, but it will happen in phases. And it will change again starting on Monday.
Governor Tate Reeves signed the Safe-at-Home order Friday. It will take effect Monday, April 27 for a two week duration.
The Safer-at-Home order isn’t a green light for you to go back to day to day activities as usual.
“I continue to ask you, please stay at home as much as you possibly can," said Governor Tate Reeves. "You still have to be smart.”
But what the order will do is give a pathway for more businesses to open and allow foot traffic into retail spaces that were previously closed to customers.
“Newly opened retail stores have to reduce capacity by at least 50% to avoid crowds," added Reeves. "Businesses have to follow CDC and health department guidelines like sending sick employees home, wearing mask, screening for symptoms and social distancing as much as possible.”
Restaurants and bars will have to keep operations to curbside and delivery. The order won’t allow for the reopening of theaters, gyms, salons or tatoo parlors.
“Close interpersonal contact between those and nail salons and barbershops etc. and their customers," added Reeves. "By definition, you cannot do someone’s nails or cut someone’s hair without touching them.”
The State Health Officer notes there is a strong level of personal responsibility that comes along with the changes.
“Still the most important things that people can do is in their own hands," explained Dr. Thomas Dobbs. "It’s going to be maintaining social distancing, not attending social gatherings, making sure it’s important to be around the same people you’re going to be around. So if you’re around 10 people but they’re different people all throughout the day, that doesn’t really count.”
Another significant change with the new order is that elective medical and dental procedures will be allowed to resume.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.