Quiet weather pattern into the weekend

A quieter pattern expected today following yesterday’s thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s. Saturday looks nice and warm with highs in the mid 80s. By Saturday night, we’ll feel cooler and drier air thanks to a weak cool front arriving Saturday. Sunday should be crisp, pleasantly dry, and a little cooler. Next week starts off dry thanks to high pressure. But, a cool front could bring a few showers around Wednesday.