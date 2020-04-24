Parade lifts the spirits of St. Martin High seniors

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A parade for the St. Martin High Class of 2020 was held Thursday night, bringing smiles to the faces of students and the educators who taught them.
St. Martin High School has plans to hold a traditional ceremony at the beginning of June if the shelter in place order is lifted but Thursday night, it was about recognizing the senior class.
With sirens blaring and horns honking, the seniors paraded down the street. It was a farewell send-off that Principal Dina Hollands hopes will help life everyone’s spirits.
“I just want to apologize to them for the way their senior year ended," said Holland. "Hopefully that this will be something that will take away some of that hurt that they feel in their heart.”
“When I first put this out there, I thought they were going to think, ‘Oh, Ms. Holland, this is so corny, we don’t want to do that,'" said the principal. “But when it started raining so bad today, my phone lit up. They definitely want to get out and for people to celebrate their accomplishments because graduating from high school is a major milestone.”
Fortunately, the rain had passed by the time the parade happened.
It was a unique celebration that students and teachers will always remember.
“Getting to see these 323 faces again that I didn’t think i would get to see on a personal level again has just really reinvigorated me,"said Holland. "This building, is just a building, without our students, and seniors especially, walking the halls.”
Each of the high schools in the Jackson County School District, including St. Martin High, will hold a commencement ceremony in June as long as the shelter-in-place order is lifted by then.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.