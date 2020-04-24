281 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; only 16 new cases on the Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, April 22, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 5,434 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Statewide, 281 new cases and eight new deaths were reported.
MSDH reports a total of 625 South Mississippi residents with the virus. That is up 16 cases from what was reported for the six coastal counties on Thursday.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
In all, 209 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 23, according to MSDH. Of those, 31 were South Mississippi residents.
Of the over 5,400 people who have tested positive in Mississippi, Jackson County has 235 cases of COVID-19, making it the county with the fourth highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 401 cases, Desoto County is reporting 256 cases, and Lauderdale County has 268 cases.
The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials. As of Thursday, only 20% of people diagnosed with the virus had to be hospitalized. Just over 400 patients have been hospitalized statewide, with 74 patients placed on ventilators.
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population, say health officials. According to MSDH, 52.6% of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 34% of the patients are white. A total of 61.2% of the deaths attributed to coronavirus are African-American people.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. The most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in African-American people with cardiovascular disease.
The most positive cases of COVID-19 have occurred in people between the ages of 40 and 59. However, children and those older than 60 are also at risk. The highest number of deaths from the virus is being seen in patients age 60 and older.
To date, there have been 159 children diagnosed with the virus but no deaths have been reported.
There are 552 patients diagnosed with the virus who are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state, with 71 of those patients located in South Mississippi. The names of the long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released.
MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”
The number of recovery rates has not been released by the health department.
As of April 23, a total of 55,389 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by providers. MSDH has conducted 11,314 tests, of which 1,330 came back positive.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.
You can also complete a pre-screening by calling one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive test results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
