In need of a job? Get one today without leaving your car!

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you are one of thousands of Mississippians in need of a job, a socially distant job fair is happening Friday.
The drive-through job fair is being hosted by Express Employment Professionals, a job placement service serving the Biloxi-Gulfport area.
Job applicants can talk to employees at the staffing agency about opportunities that are available. Workers for some jobs will even be hired on the spot, said Express.
Information and interviews will be conducted while the applicant is in his own vehicle, maintaining a safe social distance from others.
The agency is also providing updated information and tips from Mississippi Department of Employment Security on how to effectively reach the local WIN job centers for those individuals who have had difficulty filing unemployment claims. There will also be swag and vendors on site serving free snowballs.
The drive-through job fair is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Express Employment office, located at 979 Tommy Munro Drive in Biloxi, which is just off Popps Ferry Road near the Cedar Lake Medical Park.
Applicants should bring a photo ID and a resume if they have one.
