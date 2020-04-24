Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say three Tempe men are facing armed robbery and kidnapping charges after they allegedly threatened a woman over a lost cellphone. The Arizona Republic reports that the female victim told Tempe police that she found a lost iPhone while picking up a family member at an apartment complex on April 12. According to court records, the woman told police that she received a threatening text message on the lost phone and three men in an SUV pulled up in front of her house. One of the men allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim, demanding she give him his phone back as well as her phone and money and she was dragged into the SUV.