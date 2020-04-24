Keesler AFB planning flyover to honor essential personnel battling COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 403rd Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base is planning to flyover Gulfport, Biloxi and Ocean Springs April 28 in honor of healthcare workers, first responders, and essential personnel battling the spread of COVID-19.
The flyover will feature two C-130J Super Hercules from the wing’s 815th Airlift Squadron from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting near Garden Park Medical and ending past the Ocean Springs Hospital.
The flight path will start near Garden Park Medical at 6:10 p.m., and Gulfport Memorial Hospital at 6:20 p.m., and proceed to the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System at 6:30 p.m., Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center at 6:35 p.m., and Merit Health in Biloxi at 6:40 p.m., and past the Ocean Springs Hospital—Singing River Health System at 6:45 p.m., before heading back to Keesler.
“This is our way of saying thank you to our community’s medical professionals and honoring the efforts of all the heroes in the fight against COVID,” said Col. Jeffrey A. Van Dootingh, 403rd Wing commander.
Gulf Coast residents will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes and should maintain all social distancing guidelines, he added.
Below is the schedule and path of the flight as detailed by Keesler Air Force Base:
- 6:10 p.m. - Garden Park Medical
- 6:20 p.m. - Gulfport Memorial Hospital
- 6:30 p.m. - Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System
- 6:35 p.m. - Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center
- 6:40 p.m. - Merit Health in Biloxi
- 6:45 p.m. - Ocean Springs Hospital
