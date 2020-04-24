Keesler AFB planning flyover to honor essential personnel battling COVID-19

The flight path will start near Garden Park Medical at 6:10 p.m., and Gulfport Memorial Hospital at 6:20 p.m., and proceed to the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System at 6:30 p.m., Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center at 6:35 p.m., and Merit Health in Biloxi at 6:40 p.m., and past the Ocean Springs Hospital—Singing River Health System at 6:45 p.m., before heading back to Keesler.