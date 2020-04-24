‘I want to make it’: The Airness of Determination

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Since COVID-19 closed South Mississippi schools, most kids are home playing video games and stuffing their faces with food every hour, the same can’t be said for one Stone County teenager, who is waking up at 6 a.m. every morning to workout.
Airness Ramy is staying ready, so he won’t have to get ready.
“You know we were supposed to be doing spring training right now, but you know with the crisis that we’re going through right now, ain’t nothing else to do," Ramy told WLOX. "So I just take this time to work out.”
The rising sophomore defensive lineman at Stone County High is pushing himself to the limit as he stays committed to a workout regimen he came up with on his own.
“I have it to where like I’ll workout inside and do my upper body workouts. The next day, I can go outside and workout on my agility, footwork," Ramy said.
"I want to make it, you know I want to do very good in my sport. I want to be the best at it.”
Nicknamed ‘Jordan’ by his father, Ramy is fueled by the same thing that made “His Airness” (Michael Jordan) so great: Rejection.
“He was a young guy last year, freshman. He was a little disappointed that he didn’t play varsity, but you know being a freshman you don’t always get that opportunity," Stone High head football coach John Feaster told WLOX. "I think he has a chip on his shoulder and I think he’s taking things a little personal. He’s wants more. I’m hoping that for him that and also for our team that it translates over to the field.”
Airness is willing to do whatever it takes to take his game to the next level. After doing sprints and cone drills outside, the workout continues inside. He transformed his living room into a makeshift gym, with state-of-the-art equipment and he has his dad, Stan Ramy, to thank for that.
“He’ll tell me like, ‘Daddy if we can’t afford it don’t worry about it’," Ramy said. "I would get it, I mean he has more than that. I had to give up a lot of it away because we had to find somewhere to sleep because most of the stuff was in the bedroom. He came to me and told me what he wanted to do I thought he was playing with me, I thought he was kidding. I’m proud of him, I really am.”
Worst case scenario, if there isn’t a football season this fall because of coronavirus, Airness looks forward to being in the best shape of his life.
“I do this also, you know for me, not just for football, but for my health too," Ramy told WLOX.
"One day, you know, this is all going to end...it ain’t going to be forever. Just got to keep God in our hearts that this will go away.”
Airness says that working out is really his passion in life. If he’s not able to receive a football scholarship to Ohio State University, Ramy has aspirations to become a chiropractor one day. He was given the name “Airness” because when he was born, his dad had a pair of Air Jordan sneakers on.
