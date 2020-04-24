Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the first round of the NFL draft when the Super Bowl champions picked LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall selection. The Chiefs were long rumored to have interest in trading down since they have just five selections during the three-day draft. The Chiefs wound up having their pick of running backs after none had been taken in the first round. Edwards-Helaire was picked because of the way his game fits the Chiefs' scheme, particularly his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.