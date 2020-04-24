‘This is not a return to normal’: Gov. Reeves introduces statewide Safer-at-Home order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Reeves addressed the state Friday and explained his path to re-opening Mississippi.
“We are containing the virus in our state,” Gov. Reeves said, adding that the state has not seen the rapid spike in cases that many doctors had predicted.
Dr. Dobbs, the State Health Officer, has given his approval to start loosening up rules on the current stay-at-home order.
Because of this, Gov. Reeves said he signed an executive order Friday morning enacting a Safer-at-Home order. It is to go into effect Monday at 8 a.m.
The Safer-at-Home order allows some closed businesses to re-open under certain mandates, including retail businesses.
These retail stores have to reduce capacity by at least 50% to avoid crowds. stores are also asked to provide hand sanitizer to customers.
Healthcare facilities can continue performing elective medical and dental procedures and surgeries as allowed and approved by MSDH.
Non-emergent procedures and surgeries should limit their use of disposable PPE and not request PPE from any public source.
The order banning all social gatherings of 10 or more is still in effect.
For a look at the entire Safer-at-Home order, click HERE.
It also urges Mississippians to stay home except for essential travel. “Please stay at home as much as you possibly can,” Reeves said.
He added that you are responsible for your safety and to always make the best decision for your family.
Reeves urged the most vulnerable in our state to continue sheltering in place.
“I wish we could open up for everybody, but we are not at that point yet,” Reeves said.
Places of amusement and entertainment such as museums, theaters, salons and gyms will remain closed.
The order is statewide, with Reeves saying that there is no city or county where this is unsafe.
“This is not a return to normal," he said. "I know one day we will [return to normal], today is not that day.”
This decision was based on dates, investigation and science, Reeves said.
Reeves revealed that he and other state leaders had a call with Dr. Burks, who serves as a Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House, and that she says Mississippi is approaching this the right way.
He said that this order relies on a trust in Mississippians.
“Stay home, stay safe, stay smart,” he said.
