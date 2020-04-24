Drive-through job fair draws hundreds of job seekers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Unemployment numbers are soaring across the country and right here in Mississippi. Millions are out of work and struggling to get by.
In Biloxi, one company found a unique way to help Mississippians find jobs.
When you think of a drive-through, you likely think of fast food, but for those coming through Friday’s drive-through at Express Employment Professionals, they weren’t looking for a combo meal. They were looking for a job.
“Job wise, there’s hardly anything online, any listings, so it’s just really been really complicated," said Kelli Mornay. “It’s stressful 'cause you have your normal bills that you’re used to paying, and now you have no idea how you’re going to pay them.”
Mornay was one of the hundreds who stopped by the drive-through job fair. She’s an event planner, but because many events are being canceled due to COVID-19, she’s now having to find other work.
“Without work, without any steady income, with unemployment not in place yet and not being sure of that income coming in, I’m just looking to do the next step and being here just seems to be the answer right now," Mornay said.
Eric Slaughter and Laure Levatard are also hopeful to land jobs soon. They were both laid off within days of each other.
“Right now we’re struggling for food. We’re struggling not only that, for rent, and the car payment and stuff like that, so yeah, it’s difficult," Levatard said.
For Express, it was important to find a safe way to help connect people to jobs, and as steps are taken to reopen the state, businesses are beginning to look for employees again.
“Everything on the Gulf Coast is starting to ramp up I feel, and jobs are about to start becoming available, and our clients are about to be opening their doors again, so we’re trying to be proactive, and get these people on the front line for when it does start to boom, they’re ready to go,” said Chad Purdy, Express Employment Professionals owner.
It's a way to bring hope as people try to stay positive during dark times.
“We made it through. It’s made us stronger," Levatard said.
There was also help and guidance available at Friday’s job fair for those struggling to file unemployment claims.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.